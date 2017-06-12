Stats show young adults involved in most of city's violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An early morning arrest in one of the city’s latest homicide investigations shows a disappointing trend.

According to police, 18-year-old Gemehr Murphy and a 16-year-old juvenile are responsible for killing Justin Kern on Manslick Road Friday night.

The two young adult suspects demonstrate an unfortunate reality within the violent crime statistics in Louisville.

Police said Murphy and the juvenile broke into an apartment on Manslick Road, stealing firearms and then shooting and killing Justin Kern, who had been inside.

"It’s a tragedy- obviously for the person that’s deceased and his family and then you look at these young guys whose lives basically are ruined now, by making an extraordinarily poor choice,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The city's leader calls it a tragedy.

Young adults now account for the highest arrest rate in violent crime cases so far this year.

Eighteen-year-old Murphy and 24-year-old Cody Bates were both charged in separate murder cases over the weekend.

Police have arrested suspects in 22 of the 60 homicides and of those arrests, 42 percent are young adults.

"I really don't understand it but you know, things happen, and situations. I never know what that situation was that's not worth a life,” Mike Marshal, who lives on Manslick Road, said.

Young people also account for another staggering statistic – homicide victims.

Twenty of the 60 people murdered in Louisville since January have been between the ages 18 and 24. That means one-third of this year's homicide victims are young adults.

The latest is 18-year-old Jericho Moore, who was shot and killed behind a vacant house in the Parkland neighborhood last week.

"My main message is to parents, grandparents out there, if you suspect your son, your grandson is involved in criminal activity, you have to intervene,” Fischer said.

