St. Stephens Cemetery sees progress after mismanagement claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – At a time when we remember the sacrifices of our veterans, John Morrison reflects on the sacrifices his parents made for him.

"For anything I did back then, I make amends by the way I live today," Morrison told WHAS11.

His parents are two of hundreds laid to rest at St. Stephens Cemetery. Earlier this year, several of the plots were unrecognizable - a result of allegations of mismanagement, neglect and carelessness. "First time I was fired up and I saw it on TV," Morrison explained.

In the two months since, others have noticed a colorful change.

"Compared to a few months ago, I am happy," Tammi Johnson said. She has relatives at St. Stephens dating back to the Civil War.

"To me, this is hallowed ground and it should be kept up," she said. Johnson sees the grass is no longer overgrown and the headstones are no longer in pieces. American flags are now proudly on display giving Morrison and others peace of mind that those who are resting there are doing so comfortably.

A class-action lawsuit was filed against St. Stephens Cemetery in April. The lawsuit is still active, but it has not been seen by a judge.

