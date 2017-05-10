WHAS
St. Stephen's Cemetery responds to lawsuit

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 4:13 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- St. Stephen's Cemetery has responded to a lawsuit brought against the business.

In April a group of Louisville residents filed a lawsuit against the former operators of Saint Stephen's Cemetery and they said they were negligent in their care and failed to properly provide funeral and burial services.

St. Stephens responded on May 10 saying it has taken several steps to address the claims including working on maintenance work, meeting with the Better Business Bureau and the Kentucky Cemetery Association.

St Stephens has asked the complaint be dismissed.

