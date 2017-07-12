St. Stephen football program on a push to finalize new field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- At one West Louisville youth sports camp, it's more than just about the fundamentals.

The coaches at St. Stephen Youth Football and Cheer are hoping to drill some life skills into some of Louisville's youngest children.

"Someone needs to be in the trenches at the grassroots. You've got to get to these kids early," said Ty Anderson, the program's president.

It's his 29th year in youth football and nearly 10 with the St. Stephen Bulldogs. "We feel like we are building a culture that positive and we're not just creating it for football. We are creating it for life," Anderson said.

The plot of land owned by St. Stephen Church on South 15th Street will soon be home base for a planned sports complex. A football field is expected to be built by fall across the street from the Family Life Center. Parent Anthony Waide has three kids in the program.

"It does put a little bit of a bright light in the area and a lot more people want to see a lot more stuff like that for kids," he told WHAS11.

St. Stephen is inching closer to their goal, needing about $20,000 more for equipment and goal posts. The Family Life Center's Executive Director is a Louisville native. He's trying to change the stigma of those who think the west end isn't worth investing in. "Don't look at the news to see just the negative. I see the positive in everything. I see the opportunity," said Langston Gaither.

The opportunity could be endless, Gaither said, if they are given a chance to succeed. At the camp, no one is turned away.

"That lets me know that there's hope and that's what we need to instill in this community," he said.

