St. Paul woman dies in Jennings Co. crash

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a St. Paul, IN woman Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:45am to State Route 750 near County Road 200 North.

According to the initial investigation by the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team, Angela Abston, 49, was traveling westbound on State Route 750 when a van driven by Christean M. Price, age 51, of Seymour, Indiana, crossed over the centerline. The two vehicles collided in the westbound lane.

Price's vehicle overturned, resulting in serious injuries to Price and minor injuries to the four passengers in her van.

Abston was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.

State Route 750 was closed for nearly four hours following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

