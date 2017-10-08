St. Matthews police investigating deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- St. Matthews police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road.
Crews responded to a report at 4 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a semi.
St. Matthews police said the single occupant of the car is deceased.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Shelbyville road reopened to traffic around 9 a.m.
