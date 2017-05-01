St. Matthews Police Department looking to ID robbery suspect

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The St. Matthews Police Department is trying to identify a male suspected of robbery with the public’s help.

The police said the male subject is a suspect in a robbery that happened on Thursday, April 20. They said the suspect fraudulently used the victim’s debit cards to make multiple withdrawals from the victim’s bank accounts.

If you know this individual, please contact the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.

