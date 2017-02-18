St. Matthews pet store searches for couple after theft of chameleon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Owners of a St. Matthews pet store are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for stealing a lizard Saturday.

Officials with Poe’s Pet Depot say a woman can be seen on surveillance video taking a cage and a live chameleon.

Witnesses said they saw the woman and another person leaving the scene in what appeared to be a blue, newer model Lincoln crossover.

Owners say this is the second time a live animal has been stolen from the store in the four years its been open. Their concern is for the animal’s safety.

“You really do have a concern for the live animal because you don't know what they're going to do. Even when you sell the animal, you want to say this is specifically what you need and how you care for them if you've got follow up questions – we wanna make sure the animal is healthy this is what he eats etcetera – so in this particular situation obviously grabbing it and running out, I don't even know if it's alive at this time,” owner Robert Poe said.

If you recognize the couple you see on your screen, call police.

The store is offering a fifty dollar reward.

