St. Matthews creates 24hr Safe Zone for community transactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – St. Matthews Police made it safer for the community to make purchases from websites like Craigslist and Facebook. That new program is called the Exchange Safe Zone, and it provides a safe place for you to meet with buyers or sellers. It can also be used as a safe space for child custody exchanges.

The Safe Zone is marked in front of the St. Matthews Police station and is under video surveillance at all times. It is available for use 24 hours a day.

While police say they won't always be able to have an officer present during transactions, they believe the location will help prevent related crimes.