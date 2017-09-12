St. Matthews city council votes down apartment, retail project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A proposed $40 million apartment and retail project in St. Matthews is officially dead.

The City Council voted unanimously against the plan Tuesday.

The building would have been located at 4156 Shelbyville Road where Tafel Motor Company currently sits.

The developer has the land under contract and Tafel Motor Company still plans to leave St. Matthews and move the dealership to a new site near Old Henry Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Councilman Shaun McKiernan says he considers this issue to be over.

