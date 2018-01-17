LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Finding a cure and saving lives. That's the motto of Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

It's one of the leading facilities in the world in clinical trials working to find a cure for pediatric cancers and families come to the hospital at no cost.

WHAS11 is glad to team up with the organization that's helped families right here in Kentuckiana. Our patient talked to WHAS11’s Renee Murphy about her experience in the program.

She was an active healthy child in Louisville until she knew something wasn't right

"I was 12 when I first started having mono-like symptoms just getting really tired in the evening," Janessa Deaton said.

Janessa Deaton learned she had a brain tumor and doctors referred her to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

"Finding something like that is a whole thing in itself it takes a toll on you,” Deaton said.

Nine years after her diagnosis doctors still can't operate on the tumor because of its location in the brain.

But Deaton still comes to St. Jude for them to look at the tumor to see if it's shifted or if it becomes operable.

"I have seen people here that are 40 and 50, 60-years-old still coming back and they are still making sure they are OK," Deaton said.

Deaton is able to come back at no cost, there is no cost to any of the patients that come to St. Jude or their families.

The hospital is funded mostly by donations, most of the donations are from average citizens giving small amounts.

"To know that even if I don't have health insurance or where I am in life I can get care that's an incredible feeling,” Deaton said. "There is no other place that compares to St Jude. They do so much for people for the families for the patients."

The hospital may be hours from Kentuckiana but this local woman says it feels like a home.

"They will always be there for their patients," Deaton said.

