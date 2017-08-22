St. Jude breaks ground on this year's Dream Home

A rendering of the St. Jude Dream Home (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Tuesday marked a special day in eastern Jefferson County as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital held a groundbreaking on this year’s Dream Home.

This year’s home is at Catalpa Farms off Shelbyville Road and once it’s complete, it will be a four bedroom, three bath home.

The home will be raffled off to raise money for St. Jude and its research.

St. Jude patient families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – allowing them to focus on their children.

Thirteen-year-old Kaelyn Adams recently returned from a visit to St. Jude and learned she’s now cancer free.

“I met my oncologist, I have a lot of my nurses. And so every time we go back to St. Jude we always stop and see the doctors and nurses that took care of me," she said.

WHAS11 is proud to partner with St. Jude to give away this year's Dream Home.

On January 18, tickets will go on sale for the raffle at $100 each.

The home will be given away on April 12.

