LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the city’s most popular picnics that raises money for a children’s home is reaching out to the community for a little help.

The St. Joe’s Picnic packs in crowds every August for plenty of fun and their famous fried chicken.

One of their staples at the picnic is their cake wheel, where participants have a chance of winning a cake for 10 cents.

Officials say the number of cakes needed this year is down and say they are currently at an estimated 1,500 cakes.

The picnic normally sees as many as 2,500 cakes with many of them coming from the community.

Those interested in donating a cake can drop it off at St. Joe’s on Frankfort Avenue on Aug. 11 or you can call participating bakeries and donate a cake to the picnic for about $10.

Some of the bakeries include Heitzman’s, Plehn’s and Bussman’s.

The 168th annual St. Joe's Picnic is Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

© 2017 WHAS-TV