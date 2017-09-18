Indiana's S.R. 403 tentatively scheduled to be closed in October

generic road construction signs 470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) —Indiana Department of Transportation officials are directing motorists of Southern Indiana to anticipate a 14-day closure of State Road 403.

That closure is tentatively scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct. 12. A state highway detour will route traffic north on U.S. 31 to Henryville, then on S.R. 160 to Charlestown in return to S.R. 403.

The closure is required for contracted crews to tie together old and new pavement sections as part of a $ 2,727,000 bridge replacement project at Silver Creek between Sellersburg and Charlestown.

E & B Paving of Clarksville will remove the old steel thru-truss structure on S.R. 403 after traffic is switched to the new pavement alignment and new bridge. The new structure is a 3-span bulb-T beam bridge that measures 275 feet in length and 31 feet side-to-side.

