Spring Break initiative aims to reduce crime in Derby City

Crime scene in Louisville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The sirens and flashing lights don't seem to be fading in the Derby City. In fact, the murder rate is on an upward trend that could surpass last year's 117.

"We are in a state of emergency in this city," said James Linton.

He's part of Brothers Helping Brothers, the organization that released a 10 point plan late last year aimed at decreasing violence. Sadly, Linton believes not everyone is willing to make the effort.

"I was in a meeting two days ago with a young guy who is 15-years-old and he told me that his goal was to kill three people before the age of 18," Linton said.

It's that mindset Jason English Sr. and former UofL football player, Mario Urrutia, are trying to change. The two plan to host various activities during JCPS Spring Break at the Life Center to get kids out of the house but off the streets.

So far this year, five people have been murdered who were 19 or younger. "It's kind of sad that these kids are out here killing each other. They are not even growing up to live a full, potential life," English said.

Urrutia believes part of the problem is a lack of solutions, not only on how to solve the crimes but to prevent them in the first place.

"It concerns me that there's not enough support in the city to help make a change as opposed to continue to talk about the problems we're having," he said.

"We're going to do everything in our power to make a difference in these young people's lives," Linton replied.

The Spring Break initiative runs April 5, 6 and 7 at the Life Center at 222 Eiler Avenue. It runs from 8-11:30 p.m. each night. Volunteers are needed as well as donations. If you would like to help, you can reach out to Community Connection on Facebook.

