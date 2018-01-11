Sports expo headed to Kentucky International Convention Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky International Convention Center re-opens after renovations this year and one of its first events will have an Olympic feel.



The U.S. Olympic Committee announced today it will host its SportsLink Seminar at the convention center during the annual TEAMS Conference and Expo in October. It brings executives and planners together with destinations, venues, and suppliers for events tied to the Olympic games.



“The opportunity in the fall of this year, with all the amazing things we have in Louisville. To showcase our community, to re-enforce our commitment to the Olympic movement and to further our position as a destination for sports at the highest level is just an amazing day for sports in Louisville,” Karl Schmitt with the Louisville Sports Commission.



The TEAMS conference and expo is expected to bring more than 12-hundred attendees to Louisville.



It has an economic impact of $1.3 million.

