'Spin-up' tornado made alerts impossible

GOSHEN, Ky. (WHAS11) – An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees, and ripped up shingles in Oldham County, but storm sirens were never sounded to warn people in the area.

After 35 plus years of living in Goshen, Dick Scanlan can't remember another tornado coming so close to his home.

"I just heard a lot of wind,” Scanlan said. “I didn't hear a lot of breaking branches or trees coming down because around me there wasn't a lot of that going on. In the morning you wake up and walk around and it's kind of a disaster area."

According to the National Weather Service the damage was caused by an EF-1 tornado which came out of nowhere.

"It went from nothing to a tornado virtually like that,” Joe Sullivan of the National Weather Service said. “We get a lot of these spin-up type tornadoes around here. These are the ones that basically by the time you see them you have to warning out right then."

In this case, things happened so quickly there was no warning or even a siren sounding, but that's not surprising according to Joe Sullivan who calls the siren antiquated technology.

"Sirens were always designated and designed for being used outdoor,” said Sullivan. “When they first came into being in the 1920's we didn't have climate controlled air conditioned 24/7 with sealed windows."

"With that much wind and noise I wouldn't expect to hear it,” Scanlan said.

Sullivan says the National Weather Service did put out a Severe Thunderstorm on the storm, which should have put people on alert.

"When a severe Thunderstorm warning comes out, or if there is a severe thunderstorm warning in progress, severe thunderstorms are where tornadoes come from,” Sullivan said. “It's really smart to treat a severe thunderstorm warning just like a tornado."

That’s why Sullivan recommends investing in a weather radio and downloading a weather app to stay safe at home or on the road.

"What it all boils down to is you need multiple ways because there is no telling when one of those sources is going to fail for you after a lightning hit or something like that,” Sullivan said.

