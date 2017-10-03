Spike the Tortoise doing well 1 year after being hit by car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The mascot of Wayside Christian Mission, Spike the Tortoise, continues to improve a year after he was hit by a car.

“He should go on and live a happy life. We’re not sure if he’ll reach his growth capacity that he should have but he is still getting around and doing well and it’s looking good for him,” Wayside Christian Mission CEO Nina Moseley said.

Spike is now back to going on his nightly walks with his caregiver, William, after recovering from that accident.

While he does get the occasional infection when his shell breaks open, those at the mission are happy he’s happy and doing well.

