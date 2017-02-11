(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An overdose prevention training session will be held Monday after a spike in heroin overdoses this week.

The calls came in from more than 20 zip codes in the Jefferson County.

Now, Louisville officials are saying it's part of a grim new reality and believe the spike is because of fentanyl being added to heroin.



The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has been warning users at its needle exchange sites to be on guard.



The department will hold overdose prevention training at its headquarters from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

