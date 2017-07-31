Spencerian College to merge with Sullivan University

(Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Changes are on the horizon for two local universities.

Sullivan University’s Board of Directors voted to merge with Spencerian College. They will now operate as Sullivan University.

Spencerian College will move from its location on Dixie Highway to DuPont Circle.

The Lexington campuses for Sullivan University and Spencerian College will remain in business as Sullivan University.

Sullivan was founded by A.O. Sullivan in 1962 as Sullivan Business College.

The changes are expected to take effect in early 2018.

