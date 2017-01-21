Speed Museum celebrating 90 years

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Speed Museum is celebrating its 90th birthday and the public is invited to take part in some fun today.

You can enjoy cake, music, face painting and performances by the Louisville Ballet and the Kentucky Opera. A new exhibit will also open today.

James Lindsey will be a special guest performer tonight.



All of the fun gets underway at 10 a.m.

(© 2017 WHAS)