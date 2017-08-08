Spectrum explains new cable boxes for Kentuckiana customers

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Have you seen the message from Spectrum saying you may need a cable box?

We're learning about the encryption program underway to customers in our area.

Spectrum says customers want more digital, more interaction and better quality with their cable services. The company says whoever provides a digital service must have a device to convert the customer's signal, now it's Spectrum's turn to make those upgrades.

When you watch WHAS11, or any show for that matter, as a Spectrum customer, you will soon have to have cable boxes in your home or business.

"It will take it from the form that when we send it from our processing facilities and it kind of puts it back in a way where people can see it on their TV sets," says Mike Pedelty, Southern Ohio Region Director of Communications with Charter Communications.

Spectrum says these changes impact a small percentage of customers since most already have the necessary cable boxes or digital adapter, but its encrypted programming is underway throughout our area.

Pedelty adds, "For years we've done it in a way that certain customers that have had a tuner built into their TV didn't need to do that but because of some of the limitations and some of the requirements by our programmers, we have to do it in a way that only those that subscribe to a certain level of service get those channels."

At the Shively Spectrum Customer Service Center one customer, Dasmond Johnson, had the following to say.

"I was confused and like I said, I just got another TV so I called them and asked them could I get another box and they did."

Spectrum says the encryption program adds extra security to its network and makes sure a customer is getting what they pay for.

If you've been told that you need a cable box, you can call customer service to send you one or go to a location and pick one up. You can receive two boxes for free for a year if you don't have any of the equipment. If you need more, Spectrum will give you one box for free for a year and then a fee up to $8 will be added per box the following year.

Johnson adds regarding the changes, "I'm fine with it. I need to watch TV."

Do you have questions or concerns? Give Spectrum Customer Service a call at 1-855-757-7328.



© 2017 WHAS-TV