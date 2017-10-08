Special TARC service running for St. James Art Show

(Photo: Joseph Federle, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Be prepared to dodge some rain if you're headed back out to the annual St. James Art Show today.

Originally started as a way for the St. James Court Association to pay the bills 60 years ago, the art show has turned into an event that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Old Louisville.



You can expect to see work from more than six hundred artists from all over the country.

TARC is offering free shuttle service to and from the art show that continues until 5 p.m. today.



Buses will go between the Galt House and Second and Hill Streets every 20 to 30 minutes.



There will also be a special route from the PARC garage next to the Brown Hotel at Third Street and Broadway where people can park for $6.

