Searching for Solutions: Heroin Addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- This year's gun violence in Louisville is certainly top of mind these days, but, healthcare workers say there's another epidemic taking its toll and devastating families—drugs and overdoses.

In fact, those deaths outpaced the homicide rate last year three to one.

WHAS11 decided to investigate the stronghold drugs have on individuals and families in Kentuckiana.

Not enough space, not enough money. Jailers across Kentuckianasaid they are burning holes in their financial pockets. They're trying to keep up with treating inmates who are overdosing while in their care.

In our streets and in our schools, drug abuse. It's prompted the FBI to get involved, as well as a local prosecutor's office. Both are releasing documentaries about the reality of your child's decisions to use drugs.