Searching for Solutions: Heroin Addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- This year's gun violence in Louisville is certainly top of mind these days, but, healthcare workers say there's another epidemic taking its toll and devastating families—drugs and overdoses.
In fact, those deaths outpaced the homicide rate last year three to one.
WHAS11 decided to investigate the stronghold drugs have on individuals and families in Kentuckiana.
The Healing Place
Impact on Jails
Not enough space, not enough money. Jailers across Kentuckianasaid they are burning holes in their financial pockets. They're trying to keep up with treating inmates who are overdosing while in their care.
Educating Students
In our streets and in our schools, drug abuse. It's prompted the FBI to get involved, as well as a local prosecutor's office. Both are releasing documentaries about the reality of your child's decisions to use drugs.
Revisiting Austin, Ind.
Two years ago Austin, Indiana - a relatively small town in Scott County - experienced an outbreak in Hepatitis C and HIV cases. Drug users were injecting themselves with dirty needles then passing them to others.More than 200 new HIV cases have been conf
