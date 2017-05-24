Searching for solutions: Educating students

Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- "When I look in the newspaper, the people I'm prosecuting I'm seeing in the obituary. That's not a win for us," Schalk said.

The documentary, A Hit of Hell, shares the stories of Harrison County residents who made the choice to use drugs and the consequences that followed. Jail was often the result but not for everyone. Hannah Carver, 20, died from an overdose 10 days after being released from jail.

"I don't know if we can arrest our way out of this problem. We want to educate our way out of it," said Principal Keith Marshall.

Marshall decided the documentary needed to be seen by his students. Some of his former students are featured in it, lucky enough to share their stories. "I believe it is a rampant problem in Harrison County. One that we need to address collectively, both with law enforcement and school systems alike," Marshall told WHAS11.

The message is sinking in for students, including Charles Franchville. "I had no idea it was this bad," he said.

The high school senior has never experimented with drugs, but he knows some of his classmates likely have. Schalk says parents need to be more aware of their child's after school activities and not be afraid to ask questions. Franchville believes the documentary unmasks a serious reality that teens dabble with drugs. "It does kind of hit you to realize that yes, people do this and yes, it is in the school," he said.

The FBI released the documentary 'Chasing the Dragon' touting it as a wake-up call for children, parents and healthcare workers. The FBI office in Louisville began coordinating and showing it in Kentuckiana schools this semester. Schalk calls the opioid epidemic this generation's biggest healthcare threat.

"We need to come to grips with the reality that we're losing a generation of our people to this opioid and heroin addiction," he said.

"I can see it happening and it's not good," said Franchville.