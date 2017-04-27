On Your Side: Test your home security

Protect your home from intruders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- St. Matthews Police Officer Troy Armstrong is on the hunt for anything suspicious. The city recorded 60 burglaries in 2015. The number decreased to 43 last year, but safety is still a concern.

"Look at your house as if you were trying to break into it," he told WHAS11.

It's smart advice, but it's something Armstrong believes not everyone takes to heart.

St. Matthews police filed 10 burglary reports so far this year. They make it a point to prevent them from happening by offering a house watch program. If you're not going to be home for several days, let them know and once a shift an officer conducts a different kind of drive-by.

"Sometimes we'll get out and walk around the house. Some officers will just ride by to mix it up a little bit so that no one knows exactly why we're here," he said.

While police patrol the streets, some of your best allies against break-ins are your next door neighbors. There is an increase in social media community watch groups where homeowners keep an eye on each other and any illegal activity.

"In this day and age, you just never know," said Cory.

The uncertainty is why he and his family decided to install a security system in their home. We aren't revealing his last name or where he lives. Luckily his home hasn't been a target, but a frightening experience with another couple gave him chills.

"One of our friend's young sons woke up in the middle of the night and on the second floor of the house there was somebody looking through the window," he explained.

Cory installed a security system for personal, family protection. He has a young son and his wife also works. If something should happen, even if they're not there, he gets a phone call.

"It's always to be better prepared than not prepared at all," Cory said.

We wanted to test his system. So we intentionally broke into his home through the front door and window. Each time the alarm went off. It was loud enough to alert his neighbors and frighten any would-be burglars.

Despite this protection, Cory and his wife plan to go more high tech by installing cameras, meaning there will be more eyes on their home. "It was something we both wanted," he said.

It's a sense of security with an added cost. But, it's a cost he says is worth investing in for the sake of his neighborhood and for the families who share the same street.

"We just want to make sure all of them are protected," he said.