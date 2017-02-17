Jonathan's Bio

Jonathan Wahl (Photo: WHAS11)

Jonathan moved to Louisville in May of 2016 to take a job as a reporter with WHAS 11 News. Shortly after he and his wife bought a home in West Louisville. They soon realized how divided the city of Louisville was. On a day-to-day basis they experienced misperceptions from people who very seldom crossed 9th street. Jonathan and his wife were quickly welcomed in to their neighborhood. They saw that so many of the people who lived in the West End were misunderstood, and felt like they didn’t have a voice. That’s when Jonathan decided to use his platform as a journalist to tell the stories of his neighbors and the people who make West Louisville an amazing place to live.

