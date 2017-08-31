Special needs teammate ‘secret weapon’ for undefeated Central High (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With their eye on the win, the Central High Yellow jackets pushed through their final practice before the first home game of the season Thursday night.



“I'm just very excited to get it going. Come out and play hard,” said Varsity player, Trey Williams.



Central High is taking on Fern Creek. Both teams are undefeated and hoping to keep it that way. Central players say they’re leaning on a little help from their secret weapon.



“I want all W's, no L's,” said Jordan Tillman, known to nearly everyone as “The Terminator.”



“He goes hard every rep,” said teammate Ronnall Clark.



“I just want to be great, and when I get on there, it's over,” explained Tillman.



Tillman has been on the team for three years. Central's coach said he's a student with special needs, but on the field, it's about his special talent to inspire.



“Whenever we're feeling down, he brings us back up,” said Clark.



He's a defensive lineman, a motivator and a force to be reckoned with.



“If they call the Terminator, it's over,” said Tillman.

Coach Lamont Jenkins started working with Tillman during his freshman year. He started on the track team, but soon found his true calling.



“He said ‘Coach, I want to play football next, I'm going to play football next, can I come out, can I come out?’ I said, ‘yeah you can come out,’ I didn't think he would. When July 15th came, he was the first one here,” explained Jenkins.



He played his first JV game and the nickname was born.



He just dominated, for real. He just went out there, laid out, put his heart on the line for us,” said Clark.



And it's not just his dedication on the field. Tillman’s teammates say that The Terminator brings out true Yellow Jacket enthusiasm.

“He's like the glue that holds the team together, we love him. We can't do without him,” explained Clark.



Head Coach Marvin Dentzler still isn't sure if Terminator will play in the undefeated match-up.



“Hopefully we can get our offense going, put some points on the board and get him the game for the first home game,” Dentzler said.

Tillman told WHAS 11 News that if he does get some play time, Fern Creek better beware.

© 2017 WHAS-TV