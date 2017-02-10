Spanish teacher learns with students

Managing a classroom full of lively teenagers is bound to have its challenges, especially when you're a brand new teacher. To showcase the hard work of a new teacher, WHAS has been following a first year Spanish teacher at Iroquois High School.

"Every day is better than the last 'cause you learn from your own mistakes and you learn to collaborate and work better with the students," explained teacher Derrick Ashby. It's a learning experience for everyone. Right now Ashby is getting a masters degree at U of L. What he learns in the college classroom, he applies in his high school classroom.

"It's really, really nice because we're picking up new things that really apply directly to what we're teaching in our content."

When we first introduced you to Derrick in August, he was prepping for his first day of class - now that the school year's in full swing, he's excited to see the progress his students are making.

"I tell them all the time, that gives me goosebumps, that's good. When you guys learn these things and you pick them up on your own. That's the most rewarding part of this job is that, when they catch on and they're learning," explained the teacher.

His goal is to make his students global citizens, and his biggest challenge so far is high schoolers and their cell phones.

"Maintaining consistency with disciplinary actions. That would be the hardest thing because you want the students to be in the classroom. You don't want them to be out."

Although leading a room full of energetic teenagers might seem like a lot to handle, Derrick doesn't believe his effort is in vain.

"Teaching is hard. It requires a lots of discipline, lots of research, lots of self reflection, but it's worth it. It's worth it," said Asbhy.

