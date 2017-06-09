Morning Brew in Spanish: 6.9.2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money?
-
Reaction to UofL Foundation audit
-
Motorcyclists killed in crash
-
UofL Foundation forensic audit released
-
Teen victim of latest Louisville homicide
-
Parking fee may come to Waterfront Park
-
Man dies after assault by son in Shepherdsville
-
La Grange city council votes to tear down home at center of illegal activity
-
Jeffersonville plans new downtown apartments
-
UofL Foundation audit to be released
More Stories
-
UofL leaders vow change after release of scathing…Jun. 8, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
-
Reports: Trump's lawyer to file leak complaint against ComeyJun. 9, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Some S. Indiana residents facing 30 minute wait…Jun. 8, 2017, 5:39 p.m.