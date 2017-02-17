Morning Brew in Spanish: 2.17.2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
House Committee passes JCPS neighborhood bill
-
Mother discusses losing her 18-year-old son
-
St. Francis basketball player motivates team
-
Deputy jailer arrested after fight
-
William Young's family responds to video
-
Two-way streets coming to downtown soon
-
Championship tractor pull at Freedom Hall
-
Tractor Pull at Freedom Hall
-
FInstagram for web
-
2 arrests made after 18-year-old killed
More Stories
-
Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for…Feb 17, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Bill could limit school choice in KentuckyFeb 16, 2017, 11:22 p.m.
-
Russian spy ship now off Virginia coastFeb 17, 2017, 8:50 a.m.