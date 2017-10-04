Hispanic heritage: Octavio Gallego from Diversified Insurance Partners

Octavio Gallego

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- This morning WHAS11’s Juliana Valencia is continuing to highlight Latin people in Kentuckiana for hispanic heritage month.

Octavio Gallego was born in the US, and spent his summers in Colombia while he was growing up. He sells different types of insurance.

What’s different is he’s able to speak Spanish to people who don’t speak English and help them understand what they’re getting and what they need.

He volunteers at Kentucky Refugee ministries to teach insurance classes and offers audio translation insurance information.

“There’s an influx of Latinos in Louisville and, um, they all want to be legal. They all want to pay their taxes. They all want to do what’s right, and They need a lot of help. They need coverages explained to them. They need translating services. They need help getting their licenses and um that’s what I am here to do. I’m here to help. I’m not just selling insurance,” Gallego said.

Gallego says he also goes to Bowman Field Driver's License Branch to teach people how to pass a driver’s license test because it’s not offered in Spanish.

