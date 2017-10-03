Hispanic Heritage: Maria Fernanda Nota, pediatrician at UofL Pediatrics Kosair Charity Center

Maria Fernanda Nota

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – We continue to highlight Latin people in Kentuckiana for Hispanic heritage Month and today WHAS11’s Juliana Valencia talked to Maria Fernanda Nota, who is from Argentina.

She’s a pediatrician at UofL Pediatrics Kosair Charity Center. She focuses on immigrant health and children with special needs.

Nota also leads a support program for Latino families of Children with special needs in Louisville and Lexington called Una Mano Amiga.

“Families of children with special needs face so many challenges. It’s even worse if they face linguistic and cultural barriers. So, with our program we are trying to make those families more comfortable, and less isolated through mutual support,” Nota said.

The program is funded by the state commission for children with special healthcare needs. Nota and La Casita Center work together to run the program Una Mano Amiga.

