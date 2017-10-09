Hispanic Heritage: Marcelino Morales of Radio Luz

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Two weeks after Hurricane Maria about 91 percent of people in Puerto Rico are still without power.

During the storm a local pastor kept Kentuckians connected with what was happening on the island, even when the power went out.

Doctor Marcelino Morales started Radio Luz six-years ago in Elizabethtown, Ky.

He was able to route the news station, Telemundo Puerto Rico, through his radio station.

People could listen over the airwaves, online or through their phone during the storm.



Morales enjoys the variety of content the station can play and says that's why people like it.

"It's just to keep the people informed. We have news. We have music, whether we have music in English and Spanish as well,” Morales said.

Morales is also the pastor of Iglesia La Viña. He says you can't miss it because it's the only Spanish sign in downtown Elizabethtown.



