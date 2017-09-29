Hispanic Heritage: Jose Monasterio, owner of Cuban Express Mi Sueno

Jose Monasterio

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – For Hispanic Heritage Month WHAS11 is telling the stories of Latino people in Kentuckiana.

Jose Monasterio owns Cuban Express Mi Sueño on Bardstown Road. He moved from Bolivia to Washington, D.C.

Monasterio decided Louisville was the better place to work in the restaurant business and moved here in 2011.

He recently opened a second Cuban Express Mi Sueño on Bishop lane. Monasterio says the food reminds a lot of Latin people of home.

For those who haven't tried it he says Hispanic Heritage Month is a good time, adding it's important to teach Latin Culture.

“That's in our roots. That's our blood. That's our background. We are coming here, not to do something wrong. We are coming here to work, and to make this country, to help this country be successful and be successful at the same time,” Monasterio said.

You can find different types of meats like charcoal chicken, rices, plantains, and natural juices. He says his slogan is come to Cuba without going to Cuba.

