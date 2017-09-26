Hispanic Heritage: Highlighting Geiser Conde and El Elegante Barbershop

El Elegante Barbershop (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Geiser Conde is the owner of El Elegante Barbershop on South Watterson Trail.

Conde takes time out of his job, to volunteer three times a week and teach others how to get their barber's license. He says getting a license can lead to a new career and one day even becoming a business owner like him.

Conde, who is from Cuba, came to Louisville eight years ago from Michigan. He chose Louisville because -- to his knowledge -- it didn't have a Hispanic run barbershop. He's thankful for his customer growth over the years.

“When I came here, it was hard for me to get my license. Then I got my license, helped another people to get their license, but I try to do it in the best way you know with my teacher license and then I go to the school and I encourage to people to go to the school,” Conde said.

Conde said he sees people as human beings—not their nationality—but Conde says Hispanic Heritage Month is a good opportunity for different nationalities to share their ideas and cultures in the U.S.

See the full Spanish interview with Geiser Conde, the owner of El Elegante Barbershop below:

