Hispanic Heritage: Highlighting Geiser Conde and El Elegante Barbershop

Hispanic Heritage Month is until October 15th and for the next two weeks I'll be highlighting Latino people in our community. Geiser Conde is the owner of El Elegante Barbershop on South Watterson Trail.

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:13 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Geiser Conde is the owner of El Elegante Barbershop on South Watterson Trail.

Conde takes time out of his job, to volunteer three times a week and teach others how to get their barber's license. He says getting a license can lead to a new career and one day even becoming a business owner like him.

Conde, who is from Cuba, came to Louisville eight years ago from Michigan. He chose Louisville because -- to his knowledge -- it didn't have a Hispanic run barbershop. He's thankful for his customer growth over the years.

“When I came here, it was hard for me to get my license. Then I got my license, helped another people to get their license, but I try to do it in the best way you know with my teacher license and then I go to the school and I encourage to people to go to the school,” Conde said.

Conde said he sees people as human beings—not their nationality—but Conde says Hispanic Heritage Month is a good opportunity for different nationalities to share their ideas and cultures in the U.S.

See the full Spanish interview with Geiser Conde, the owner of El Elegante Barbershop below:

