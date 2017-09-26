Hispanic Heritage: Geiser Conde, owner of El Elegante Barbershop
Hispanic Heritage Month is until October 15th and for the next two weeks I'll be highlighting Latino people in our community. Geiser Conde is the owner of El Elegante Barbershop on South Watterson Trail.
WHAS 8:36 AM. EDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSP trooper under investigation after scuffle
-
Wall collapses, hurts students at dance
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
Two-way conversion considered for Third Street
-
Highway crews pin KSP trooper down in confrontation
-
Hansen Unplugged: Anthem protests not about disrespecting the flag
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook
-
High crime neighborhoods turn to block watches as solution
-
Arrest in block party shooting
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
More Stories
-
FBI arrests four college basketball assistants on…Sep 26, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Donald Trump: 'Big progress being made' after…Sep 26, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
-
Humana to offer early retirement for older employeesSep 26, 2017, 6:01 a.m.