Hispanic Heritage: Diego Ojeda teaches Spanish at Louisville Collegiate

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Learning a second language can come in handy for job opportunities, and make traveling to foreign countries a whole lot easier.

Diego Ojeda is a native Spanish speaker who teaches local students Spanish.

Ojeda Moved from Colombia to Wisconsin. Louisville Collegiate recruited him five years ago to move here.

Ojeda said it’s important and helpful for anyone regardless of age or nationality to learn Spanish.

"Spanish is the second most used language in the world and in the United States we have a particular situation with over 60 million people from Hispanic heritage or being Spanish speakers, I think it’s important to help people understanding not just the culture but communicating with Hispanic people,” Ojeda said.

Ojeda teaches upper-level Spanish. He hopes students will become confident enough in the language that they'll be willing to try talking to people in Spanish in the community.

