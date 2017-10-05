Hispanic Heritage: Counselor making it easier for Spanish speakers to get degree

Jorge Pazmino

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A military admissions counselor at Sullivan University is making it easier for Spanish speaking people to get a higher education.

Jorge Pazmino created a web page in Spanish describing the opportunities for getting a degree at Sullivan University.

He says Spanish speaking people are more comfortable seeing information in their native language. Pazmino says it’s easier for children of immigrants to get an education because most times they understand English better.

He said that doesn’t mean we should forget about educating parents.

“The Spanish community its very influence by the parents. A lot of kids that grow up in the city, they make decisions based on what the parents want,” Pazmino said.

Pazmino said the website is part of a bigger campaign to get more Latinos with degrees. He says he’s seen an increase in enrolling interest.

It’s also led to Latino graduates giving testimony in Spanish on the site encouraging others a higher education is possible.

