Hispanic Heritage: Celebrate with authentic food from Cuban Bakery at In Savers Market

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- You can celebrate the last week of Hispanic Heritage month by trying out Latin foods at a Cuban bakery you may not know about.

It’s inside the In Savers Market on Poplar Level Road. The owner Carlos Aguilera serves traditional Cuban dishes and pastries.

Maylin Rodriguez started working there two years ago. She moved to Louisville from Cuba.

She says she likes teaching other cultures about Latin products.

“We have other cultures that visit. and Most times they like the food and come back,” Rodriguez said.

Again, the Cuban Bakery is on Poplar Level Road. The store sells Latin products and your typical and grocery items.

© 2017 WHAS-TV