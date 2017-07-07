(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Southern Indiana authorities are conducting a recovery effort on the Ohio River near the Falls of the Ohio.

Indiana's DNR PIO said around 12:40 p.m. authorities responded to a report of two male swimmers near the Falls of the Ohio in distress. One is now out of the water and that swimmer's condition is not known.

Recovery efforts for the second swimmer are still underway as this person went under water and did not reappear.

Multiple fire departments are at the scene. Conservation officers are also on the scene. Sonar technology and a remotely operated submarine are being used to assist in the effort.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV