South Central Library to open in late July

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:23 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new library in Okolona.

The new branch, called the South Central Regional Library, is located at Jefferson Boulevard and McCawley Road near Jefferson Mall.

When the new library opens in late July, the Okolona Library branch on Preston Highway will close.

The South Central Regional Library is the second of three planned regional libraries. The Southwest Regional Library on Dixie Highway in Valley Station opened in 2014. 

