SOURCES: Jefferson County grand jury has been hearing evidence regarding Powell's UofL allegations

Katina Powell (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 has learned, through sources, a Jefferson County grand jury has been hearing evidence in a potential case involving Katina Powell and Andre McGee.

There is no word on how long they have been hearing evidence or when it started.

The case regards allegations former University of Louisville men's basketball player and staff member Andre McGee arranged and provided extra benefits in the form of adult entertainment totaling at least $5,400 between December 2010 and July 2014, to at least 17 people, including prospective or current student athletes.

Katina Powell made those allegations in 2015 in a book called “Breaking Cardinal Rules.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV