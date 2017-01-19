Son of Kentucky's Rosemary Clooney, Miguel Ferrer, dies

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Actor Miguel Ferrer attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' "300: Rise Of An Empire" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2014 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Actor Miguel Ferrer has died of throat cancer at 61. The NCIS Los Angeles star’s family is getting a lot support from friends and fans. The show’s twitter page posted a statement, saying in part: “Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.”

Those who worked with him considered him family but he actually had family in the business. Many in Kentucky know the name, Rosemary Clooney. Miguel was her son. That makes him cousins with George Clooney. He released this statement. “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you, Miguel.”

Miguel’s father was actor/director Jose Ferrer. He was the first Hispanic actor to win an Academy Award in 1950. He died in January if 1992. Rosemary Clooney was a Maysville, Kentucky native who was a singer and actress with the hit in the 1950’s “Come On A My House.” She died in June 2002.

The Twin Peaks, Iron Man 3 and Desperate Housewives star seen on WHAS11/ABC is survived by his wife Lori and son Lukas and Rafi.

