Some Ky. students to take part in Presidential Inauguration

Sacred Heart Academy Madrigals

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Some Louisville students will be part of next week's Presidential Inauguration events.

The Sacred Heart Academy Madrigals will sing at the Inaugural Performance Festival and Competition at George Mason University on Jan. 19.

The Group will also attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration Swearing in Ceremony, and the Inaugural Address on Friday, Jan. 20.

