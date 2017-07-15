Funeral procession-saluting soldier meets photographer

Erin Hester and Colonel Jack Ursey (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A soldier who went viral for saluting a funeral procession in Hardin County last week has met the woman responsible for taking the photo.

Colonel Jack Ursey with the U.S. Army saluted the funeral procession of the Joe Prather Highway in the pouring rain on July 6 when Erin Hester snapped the photo.

It has since been shared more than 100,000 times.

Col. Ursey and Hester met in Vine Grove, Kentucky Saturday for the first time.

He says he had no idea someone was watching him until he saw it on Facebook.

“Well as I was looking at each car come by, I was trying to make eye contact with the folks in the car because I didn’t want to just be standing there. I wanted to see if anyone saw me – maybe just nod my head and I had a couple of folks that did that,” Col. Ursey said.

Col. Ursey and Hester will never forget their encounter.

He says he’s staying humble even with his story gaining the attention of national news outlets.

