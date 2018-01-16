Snow impacting bottom line of local businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With snow piling up nearly everywhere across Kentuckiana local business owners are finding out there's no business, like snow business.

While some business is booming thanks to the snow, local business owners tell us they're just as likely to go bust.

“We take pride in what we do, and we like to do it right,” Michael Porteau said.

For Hometown Lawncare owner Michael Porteau snow removal is a round the clock business.

“I’ve worked 47 of the last 48 hours,” Porteau said.

He’s foregoing sleep for the opportunity to make a few bucks before the opportunity melts away.

“I call it white gold,” Porteau said. “When it comes we make the best of it.”

But admittedly working day and night in freezing temperatures isn’t for everyone.

“It’s especially hard for me today because today is my birthday,” Porteau said. “I felt like going over to Sam’s, buying a birthday cake, and having a party in my truck.”

Instead, he keeps plowing alone because he knows how much his customers depend on him to get the job done.

“It is important,” Portreau said. “These people, a lot of them are on walkers and things like that. We’ve got to try and keep it as clean as possible for them.”

While Porteau works to keep people on their feet, Eddie Medley is working to keep them out on the roads.

“When it’s cold you see probably more battery problems than anything,” Eddie Medley said.

Medley’s employees may be keeping busy, but even indoors they’re not staying dry.

“It’s like taking a wet shower all day,” Medley said. “When you take it up in the air and work underneath of it, it’s going to thaw out and drip all over you and you can have pretty much ice dripping down your shirt most of the day if you’re working underneath the car.”

His employees aren’t the only thing taking on water in this weather.

“When it’s snowy like this it’s just slow,” Medley said. “People don’t get out in this weather. You’ll lose money on a day like this. I wish the snow would go away because it doesn’t do me any good, but the cold weather can stay because it can help business.”

© 2018 WHAS-TV