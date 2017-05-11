Small Town Murder Mysteries pt. 1

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The latest challenge in social media for parents
-
Jeffersonville officer held at gunpoint
-
Brooke celebrates her 1st Mother's Day
-
Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings
-
Nomophobia
-
Mike Brown Sr. to visit Louisville
-
T.G. talks scattered showers and storms
-
JCPS student claims assault at Crosby Middle School
-
'Gray death' opioid can kill with single dose
-
3 dead after crash on Bluegrass Parkway
More Stories
-
Bardstown families plead for answers in unsolved murdersMay 11, 2017, 7:16 p.m.
-
Suit filed against Chief Conrad, LMPD detectivesMay 11, 2017, 8:37 p.m.
-
Ricky Jones appointed to police advisory boardMay 11, 2017, 8:43 p.m.