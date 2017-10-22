WHAS
Close

Slugger Museum hosting Home Run Halloween event

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:11 AM. EDT October 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thor and Wonder Woman are stopping in the Derby City to visit the Slugger Museum Sunday for Home Run Halloween.

Children 12 and under will receive glow-in-the-dark mini bats at the end of the factory tour.

There will be trick-or-treating, games and activities. Kids in costume receive free admission.

The glow-in-the-dark bats will also be sold online and at the museum store.

The Slugger Museum is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories