Slugger Museum hosting Home Run Halloween event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thor and Wonder Woman are stopping in the Derby City to visit the Slugger Museum Sunday for Home Run Halloween.

Children 12 and under will receive glow-in-the-dark mini bats at the end of the factory tour.



There will be trick-or-treating, games and activities. Kids in costume receive free admission.



The glow-in-the-dark bats will also be sold online and at the museum store.



The Slugger Museum is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

