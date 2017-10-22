Slugger Field hits home run with Halloween fun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thor and Wonder Woman made a stop in the Derby City to visit Slugger Museum Sunday for Home Run Halloween.

The museum held its annual Halloween celebration which features its special edition glow in the dark mini-bats.

Children wore their best ghoulish fashions and got to enjoy trick or treating, games and posing with the world’s largest vampire stake – but the hit of the day was the glow in the dark bats they received for free at the end of the factory tour.

If you didn’t make it to the museum, the glow in the dark bats will also be sold online and at the museum store.

© 2017 WHAS-TV